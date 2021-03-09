New guidelines at Daybreak senior living center allowing visitors; family looks forward to the change

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A senior living center has vaccinated almost every resident and staff against COVID-19. Restrictions are beginning to ease, allowing more personal connection in and out of the center.

Sagewood at Daybreak residents Ben and Diane Thornal have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and come Tuesday, they look forward to new guidelines being put into place.

“Generally, just being able to be closer with other people really makes a difference. You forget how much you enjoy the social aspect,” Ben Thornal said.

“We’ve got quite a few friends in this area that we are looking forward to seeing again on our own territory, as well as out in public,” Diane Thornal said.

“One friend is coming Thursday, and he’s got his card, both of his shots and we haven’t seen him for 12 years and he’s important to us,” Ben Thornal said. “It’s good to have family come in – especially they know you’re OK and you’re in a good spot that things are well.”

Changes to social interactions will allow dining rooms to return to full operation, fully vaccinated visitors can visit residents’ apartments, and for those not vaccinated, they will still be able to visit in safe areas.

“The food and the social aspect of a retirement community is real important – it is to us. And so, I think the change in the dining room will be nice also,” Ben Thornal said.

The modifications are being introduced two weeks after 88% of staff and residents have had both doses of the vaccine; an email to residents telling them the company had set a goal for 80% vaccination.

The Thornal’s daughter, Diane Dalton, said she’s grateful for the safety of her parents.

“My worst fear is one of them sitting on a ventilator for two weeks in a hospital alone. I did not want for them at all,” she said teary-eyed.

As restrictions begin to loosen post-vaccination, she welcomes the changes.

“To have this vaccine and to have everything open and to have them be able to visit other people and grandkids here in the community, it’s a huge blessing,” she said.

Diane Dalton said Sagewood at Daybreak offers a good balance between independence and safety for her parents.

“They’re able to still come out and come over to my house and see us because they have their vaccine,” she said. “Eeven though the grandkids can’t come in [the senior living center], they can come to my house and see the kids or go out to lunch. And then they are testing them twice a week to make sure they’re keeping the community safe.”

The couple noting they too, feel safe here.

Under new guidelines, officials said testing frequency will be reduced to once a week, rather than twice a week.

Wellness activities will resume; hair salons, buses and community transportation will operate without limitations; resident town hall and church services can resume but with limitations.

While restrictions have been put into place due to the pandemic, Sagewood at Daybreak staff have worked to entertain residents.

“There’s even music a couple nights a week in the dining room. A man named Lance comes in and plays the piano and it’s very nice,” said Diane Thurnal.

As more events and activities open up in their community, Diane Thurnal looks forward to participating once recovered from back surgery.

“I’m really excited I’ll be able to participate in that [wateraerobics] in the next couple of months,” she said.

Mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing will continue.

The changes at Sagewood at Daybreak are in line with the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals – according to officials – who said they were already in place ahead of the public health announcement due to almost everyone being vaccinated.