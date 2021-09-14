New dashboard shows what Utah schools are in, nearing Test to Stay

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new dashboard has been launched for Utah schools to make it easier to see which ones are approaching Test to Stay protocol.

Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

A new dashboard from the Utah Department of Health will use color-coded levels to show schools who are approaching or in the Test to Stay event.

Found under the schools tab on UDOH’s website, the dashboard uses three colors:

Red: These schools have met or exceeded the Test to Stay event requirements

Yellow: These are more than halfway to meeting the requirements

Green: Schools that are less than halfway to meeting the requirements for Test to Stay

“We want to do all we can to keep students in school while keeping them as safe as possible. While school case data has been available for some time, we hope a color-coding system will make it easier for families to know how many children have been identified with COVID-19 in their child’s school so they can make the best decisions for their family during the pandemic,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, UDOH state epidemiologist.

Data seen on Utah’s COVID-19 dashboard may not always match the data reported by local health department or school district websites, UDOH reports. This is due to delays in reported cases.

“School-associated cases are identified through interviews with the person or parents/guardians of a child who tests positive by health department staff, and only cases who have been linked to a school are displayed on the state dashboard. Local health departments have the most accurate and timely data and will use this local data to determine when to implement Test to Stay, not the data on the state dashboard,” UDOH reports.

Two schools – Syracuse School and Antelope School – are in the red, meaning they are under Test to Stay. Both also have among the highest count of active COVID-19 cases among students. Fourteen schools, the majority in Davis County, are in the yellow.

For more on Test to Stay, click here.