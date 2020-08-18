New CDC report finds racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 workplace outbreaks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that minority groups, particularly Hispanic and Latinx were disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace.

Examining data between March 6 and June 5, the study found that 76% or 210 of the 277 total COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the state occurred in the workplace. The Utah Department of Health defined an outbreak as “two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases occurring with the same 14-day period among coworkers in a common workplace.”

Out of the state’s total number of 11,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases during that time frame, 12 percent or 1,389 cases were associated with workplace outbreaks. Experts found workplace outbreaks in 15 out of 20 industry sectors with the top three being manufacturing, construction, and wholesale trade.

According to the report, 73 percent of workplace outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases belonged to people who identified as Hispanic, Latino, or another minority group, even though they only comprise of 24 percent of the total employees.

“The racial and ethnic disparities in workplace outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases found in Utah […] demonstrate a disproportionate risk for COVID-19,” the report stated.

Experts believe the disparities may be driven, in part by long-standing health and social inequities, resulting in the over-representation of Hispanic and other minority groups in front line occupations (such as essential and direct-service jobs), where the risk for COVID-19 exposure may be higher.

Additionally, researchers believe a higher percentage of minority workers have less flexible work schedules, fewer opportunities to work from home, and unpaid or punitive sick leave policies. As a result, workers may feel discouraged from staying home and seeking care when ill, leading to more workplace exposures, delayed treatment, and more severe outcomes.

“Health departments and employers need to ensure mitigation strategies are provided using culturally and linguistically responsive materials and messages, which reach workers of racial and ethnic minority groups, especially those disproportionately affected by workplace COVID-19 outbreaks,” the report stated.

It added, “Whenever employers can provide flexible work schedules, nonpunitive paid sick leave, and telework options, they should offer this equitably to Hispanic and nonwhite workers.”

To read the full “Racial and Ethnic Disparities Among COVID-19 Cases in Workplace Outbreaks by Industry Sector – Utah” report, click here.