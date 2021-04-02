New CDC guidelines could impact Easter Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The CDC has released new guidelines that could have you thinking twice about your Easter gatherings.

The CDC advised that people celebrate by avoiding large crowds and gather with people in their immediate household. Easter egg hunts can be done outside while wearing masks and staying six feet apart and religious services should be attended virtually.

The Gateway in Salt Lake is taking those recommendations to heart.

“We have a virtual Easter egg hunt through our social media platform,” Jacklyn Briggs says.

The Gateway is offering an Easter egg hunt where folks will look for virtual emojis hidden on social media posts.

“To give a greater amount of people an opportunity to participate,” Briggs says.

State numbers show nearly 522,000 people are fully vaccinated.

The Gateway is seeing more people gather outside and says its top priority is keeping people safe.

“Making sure everyone is comfortable and safe and that we can continue to open up by being safe,” Briggs adds.

There are various other in-person and virtual Easter activities.