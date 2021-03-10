Need a ride to your vaccine appointment? UTA can help

UTAH (ABC4) – Need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccination appointment? The Utah Transit Authority has you covered.

UTA says they are providing free fares to and from vaccination appointments now through June 30, 2021, as Utah increasing its efforts to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all.

Governor Spencer Cox hopes to have Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened to all adults by April 1.

Free fares are valid on all UTA modes, including TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line, bus, Ski bus, Paratransit (UTA’s On Demand service), and PC-SLC Connect.

“By providing transportation access to more people for free UTA is helping eliminate barriers for people who may not have other transportation options to get themselves to their vaccination appointments,” says Megan Waters, UTA Community Engagement Manager, who also points out this initiative may help alleviate parking problems at mass vaccination sites.

UTA says riders must show their vaccination appointment confirmation as proof of fare when they board. That confirmation may be printed or shown on a mobile device, including email or text confirmation. The vaccination card with the appointment date will also be accepted.

UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook says, “UTA will be part of getting people vaccinated as we serve the community by getting people to their appointments.

The free fare is valid on the date of the appointment shown on the confirmation. If someone’s first appointment is on March 20, for example, and their second appointment is on April 10, they may ride free on those days by showing confirmations of those dates.

Paratransit riders can schedule rides as they normally would by calling 801-287-7433. UTA requests these riders please mention they are traveling to their scheduled vaccination appointment and provide confirmation of those appointments. For more information regarding Paratransit, click here.

“We have the capacity. For UTA to be a team player and help the community get vaccinated is a win-win,” says UTA Trustee Jeff Acerson.

There are vaccination sites located throughout UTA’s service area. To find the best transit route to your appointment, UTA says you should enter the vaccination site address into the Transit app or Google maps. The Transit App is available from popular app stores; visit UTA’s website for more info.

UTA says it is continuing current COVID-19 safety measures, which include daily disinfection of vehicles and facilities, requiring face coverings, and actively promoting physical distancing.