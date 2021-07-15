Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 693 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 15.

There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

A total of 421,950 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 2,931,716 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,244 more than yesterday.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,847,690 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,053.

UDOH reports a total of 5,194,262 total tests, an increase of 8,590 tests.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9%. 

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,947. 

UDOH is reporting 2,410 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive421,950421,257
Total people tested2,847,6902,842,637
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4102,406
Vaccines administered2,931,7162,926,472
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19258241
Total hospitalizations17,94717,904
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 15
Image

