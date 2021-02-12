Nearly 27,000 more COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah as state adds 1,060 new cases

(ABC4) – On Friday, February 12, the Utah Department of Health reports 1,060 new coronavirus cases since Thursday.

There are 11 new deaths, six of those deaths occurred prior to January 15, 2021.

A total of 2,110,759 people have been tested, an increase

A total of 359,641 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,110,759 total people tested. This is an increase of 7,143 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 489,716 vaccines administered, up 26,996 from yesterday.

UDOH is now reporting two measures of percent positivity. One measure is determined by dividing the total of unique individuals who tested positive by the unique number of people tested. We call this the “people over people” method. This method does not account for people who have had repeat positive or negative tests in the past 90 days. This is the method that has been used to report percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic. It biases the percent positivity higher in the current testing environment.



UDOH is also reporting percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. This is the “test over test” method, this method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country. This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment. While the specific percent positivity will be different between the two methods, the overall trends for each are very similar.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,025 per day.

There are 312 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,103.

Officials report 1,785 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Changes are coming to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index. The Utah Department of Health announced the changes on February 12. They will go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Changes are coming to Utah's COVID-19 Transmission Index. The Utah Department of Health announced the changes on February 12. They will go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.