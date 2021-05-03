Nearly 230 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 228 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 3.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 398,240 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,570,933 people tested. This is an increase of 3,155 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,668,155 total tests. This is an increase of 5,628 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,184,859 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 10,654 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 369 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 132 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,229.

Officials report 2,204 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 398,240 398,012 Total people tested 2,570,933 2,567,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,204 2,204 Vaccines administered 2,184,859 2,174,205 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 132 137 Total hospitalizations 16,229 16,220

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

