Nearly 2,270 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.

Here a day-by-day breakdown of the new cases:

  • 7/22 – 768 cases
  • 7/23 – 672 cases
  • 7/24 – 506 cases
  • 7/25 – 329 cases

Six cases were removed from previous days, according to UDOH.

There are nine new virus-related death reported.

A total of 428,687 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,893,215 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,683.

UDOH reports a total of 5,271,032 total tests, an increase of 25,875 since Thursday.

In total, 2,989,690 vaccines have been administered, which is 20,552 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 646 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%. 

There are 343 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,376. 

UDOH is reporting 2,434 total deaths.

  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, unknown age, unknown residence, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Total Utahns testing positive428,687426,418
Total people tested2,893,2152,877,532
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4342,425
Vaccines administered2,989,6902,969,138
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19343291
Total hospitalizations18,37618,249
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21
