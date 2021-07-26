Nearly 2,270 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.

Here a day-by-day breakdown of the new cases:

7/22 – 768 cases

7/23 – 672 cases

7/24 – 506 cases

7/25 – 329 cases

Six cases were removed from previous days, according to UDOH.

There are nine new virus-related death reported.

A total of 428,687 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,893,215 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,683.

UDOH reports a total of 5,271,032 total tests, an increase of 25,875 since Thursday.

In total, 2,989,690 vaccines have been administered, which is 20,552 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 646 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 343 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,376.

UDOH is reporting 2,434 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

Female, unknown age, unknown residence, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 428,687 426,418 Total people tested 2,893,215 2,877,532 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,434 2,425 Vaccines administered 2,989,690 2,969,138 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 343 291 Total hospitalizations 18,376 18,249

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21