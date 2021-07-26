Nearly 2,270 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.
Here a day-by-day breakdown of the new cases:
- 7/22 – 768 cases
- 7/23 – 672 cases
- 7/24 – 506 cases
- 7/25 – 329 cases
Six cases were removed from previous days, according to UDOH.
There are nine new virus-related death reported.
A total of 428,687 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,893,215 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,683.
UDOH reports a total of 5,271,032 total tests, an increase of 25,875 since Thursday.
In total, 2,989,690 vaccines have been administered, which is 20,552 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 646 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.
There are 343 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,376.
UDOH is reporting 2,434 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, unknown age, unknown residence, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|428,687
|426,418
|Total people tested
|2,893,215
|2,877,532
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,434
|2,425
|Vaccines administered
|2,989,690
|2,969,138
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|343
|291
|Total hospitalizations
|18,376
|18,249