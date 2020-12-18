Nearly 20 Davis County Correctional inmates test positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 20 inmates at the Davis County Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says “a male individual in one of our pods presented with symptoms associated with COVID-19” early Friday morning.

A rapid test for the man returned with a positive result.

Rapid tests were then conducted on all individuals within the man’s housing unit, which is one of three housing units in the pod.

Of the 375 individuals in Davis County’s care and custody, 83 live in this specific pod. The man is one of 35 inmates housed in the specific housing unit.

As of Friday, results of the rapid test shows 18 individuals have tested positive and some have symptoms, 11 tested negative with symptoms, six tested negative and have no symptoms.

Those who have tested positive will be placed in isolation and those who were exposed will be placed in quarantine. In an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas of the Correctional Facility, all of the individuals in this pod will remain in the pod and will have direct access to medical care as needed.

Rapid tests were also conducted on everyone in the adjacent housing units and all test results were negative.

“We have been steadfast in our efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout our facility, taking a variety of precautions and implementing multiple procedures to reduce risk and possible exposure,” says Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Given the amount of time that COVID-19 has been in the community, the fact that this is the first time for those in our care and custody to test positive demonstrates the steps we have taken are working. At the same time, this incident reminds us that we all must remain vigilant in our precautionary and sanitary measures, in the workplace and elsewhere.”

Authorities say they have taken numerous measures to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Correctional Facility, including:

Restricting who can enter the facility

Requiring face masks be worn at all times by all individuals in the facility

Weekly rapid testing of all facility personnel

Temporarily suspending in-person visits

Frequent sanitation of all areas within the facility

Daily temperature checks of personnel and any contract providers

Early release of low-risk individuals with good time

Routine testing and 14-day quarantine of any individual initially entering our care and custody

To reduce exposure, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says access to the facility will be temporarily limited to the department’s personnel only.

All staff and inmates in the facility will be rapid tested on Friday and staff will be tested at the beginning of every shift for the next two weeks, at a minimum.

Authorities add that all individuals in their care and custody will be tested every two to three days.

“We continue to work closely with Davis County Health Health Department on COVID-19 best practices, and procedural changes will be made to ensure we immediately stop spread in the facility. Medical personnel remain available 24/7 to address any healthcare needs. Knowing human connection is important to mental health, regardless of where one is quarantining or isolating, video visits with friends and loved ones will continue to be an option for these individuals impacted directly by the virus,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

Davis County understands that the pandemic can cause increased stress, fear, and anxiety; especially when someone close to you is directly or indirectly impacted by it. Free and confidential help is available, 24/7, at the Davis Behavioral Health Crisis Line, 801-923-7547, and the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish).