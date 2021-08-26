Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 10 new deaths added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,491 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 26.

Of today’s new cases, 358 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 160 cases in children ages 5-10, 73 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 458,589 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,097,998 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,411.

UDOH reports a total of 5,615,001 total tests, an increase of 17,876 since yesterday.

In total, 3,221,165 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,907 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,153 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 463 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,949.

UDOH is reporting 2,615 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 15-24, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 458,589 457,098 Total people tested 3,097,998 3,086,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,615 2,605 Vaccines administered 3,221,165 3,212,528 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 463 471 Total hospitalizations 19,949 19,888

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 25