Navajo Nation to implement 57-hour curfew on Easter weekend

(ABC4 News) — According to a release, the Navajo Nation announced the implementation of a Public Health Emergency Order requiring a 57-hour weekend curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10 to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13. The goal of the curfew is to limit the movement of individuals in order to slow the spread of the virus, whose numbers have climbed quickly.
“The public health emergency order is intended to restrict the movement of Navajo citizens
during the full weekend curfew. We are seeing way too many people contract the virus and we
need to step up measures to begin to reduce the numbers. Our health care system cannot
manage the growing numbers of patients and those who need to be admitted. We continue to
receive reports of people on the road and traveling with families to nearby border towns,” said
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Failure to comply with the weekend curfew will result in a citation and fine. Additionally, the Navajo
Police Department will put up checkpoints along roadways across the Navajo Nation to
enforce the “Stay at Home Order” and curfew.
Under the curfew, residents must stay at home except in the case of an emergency. The curfew does not apply to essential employees traveling to and from work. Essential employees must carry official identification or an official letterhead from their employer with verification contact information
Essential businesses, with some exceptions, should limit business hours as much as possible during the curfew.
Visit https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/ for more information on the curfew.
