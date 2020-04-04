Navajo Nation reports 12 confirmed deaths, 270 positive tests of coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county to reject a ballot proposition that could lead to expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took majority of last year. Nez said Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a statement that the proposition is the latest attempt to undermine the voice of Navajo voters in San Juan County. The county overlaps with the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, the Navajo Nation has reached 214 positive tests for COVID-19 and has seven confirmed deaths from the virus as of Friday.

Related: Navajo Nation establishes emergency medical stations as COVID-19 cases rise

The 214 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus are in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 112

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 83

McKinley County, NM: 15

San Juan County, NM: 26

Socorro County, NM: 1

Cibola County, NM: 4

San Juan County, UT: 7

Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco said enforcement officers will being issuing citations and fines for individuals who violate the Navajo Nation’s “Stay at Home Order” and daily curfew that requires all residents to be home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.



“We’re at a point where the number of new cases will continue to climb each day, unless everyone begins to take this matter serious. Today, we received reports of bingo games taking place in a few areas – this needs to stop immediately! We have a public health crisis going on, and this is the type of irresponsible activities that put us all at risk,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.Visit the Navajo Department of Health’s website to read the entire Public Health Order, which includes provisions for essential businesses.

Related: Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here: