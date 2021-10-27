Navajo Nation reports 32 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4)- On Tuesday, several agencies within the Navajo Nation, including the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, released their latest COVID-19 figures.

The latest COVID-19 report from the Navajo health agencies said there were 32 new cases and one new death. The death toll is now at 1,475 and the overall case count is at 36,255 with 34,159 individuals having recovered from COVID-19 and 358,389 tests having been administered.

For each individual state within the Navajo Nation, Arizona reported 450 new cases, Utah reported 1,614 cases, and New Mexico reported 687 new cases.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation issued a Health Advisory Notice for 48 communities due to what officials call an “uncontrolled spread” of the virus. The advisory is based on case numbers recorded between Oct. 1 and Oct 21. According to the Navajo Department of Health. The advisory will be in effect until there is a decline in the number of cases.

The NDH is recommending to schools serving the affected communities to “implement layers of mitigation to meet the high level of COVID-19 community transmission” in those areas.

They also recommend those individuals with the following conditions to take precautions to protect themselves:

Asthma

Cerbrovascular Disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state

Neurologic cnnditions, such as dementia

liver diseasa

Overweight

Pulmonary fibrosis

Thalassemia

Type 1 diabetes mellitu

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez continued to encourage community members to take precautions, especially getting vaccinated.

“The strength and resilience of our ancestors remain within each of us to this day,” he says. “We have the guidance, the resources, and the strength to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, but it takes all of us doing our part to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus.”

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer echoed Nez’s statement while highlighting the work of frontline workers.

“Together, we are overcoming this pandemic one day at a time,” he shares. “Our frontline workers continue to fight for us each and every day, so let’s do our part also. Be safe and continue to pray for our people and our communities.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.