Navajo Nation reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4)- Navajo Nation health agencies, including the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, released their most recent COVID-19 figures.

In total, 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported in the Navajo Nation so far. The overall positive case count is at 36,934, including 44 delayed reported cases. The report also said 34,755 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 364,339 tests have been administered. The total death count is at 1,487.

For Tuesday, Arizona reported 2,350 new cases, Utah reported 1,250 new cases, and New Mexico reported 675 new cases, all within the Navajo Nation. In a statement, President Jonathan Nez expressed urgency at residents getting vaccinated.

“We need more of our Navajo Nation residents to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” he shares. Nez reports that 70% of eligible residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated within the nation. He said he hopes the percentage of cases will decrease now that the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11.

“Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have also administered over 16,200 booster shots in the last few months,” Nez explains, adding that 97% of employees in the Navajo Nation Executive Branch are vaccinated.

“We’re doing much better than the rest of the country and states, but we need to do better,” Nez says.

Vice President Myron Lizer said that the winter months are when people need to be more aware of the spread of COVID-19.

“With the winter season and holidays approaching, the risks of spreading COVID-19 are going to increase with more people staying indoors and more family gatherings,” Lizer continues. “Our health care providers continue to offer the vaccines at all healthcare facilities on the Navajo Nation.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider. For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.