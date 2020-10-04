Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 1 recent death

NAVAJO NATION, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one recent death.

The total number of deaths within Navajo Nation is 560. Reports indicate that 7,284 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 109,722 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,501.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,431

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 910

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,055

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,668

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,345

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,605

· Tuba City Service Unit: 994

· Winslow Service Unit: 487

Officials with The Navajo Nation say the 57-hour weekend lockdown will go into effect on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. and will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. A Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.

“The safest place to be this weekend is at home on the Navajo Nation. The towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another large surge in cases. Please stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.