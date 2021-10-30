Navajo Nation reports 105 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4)- On Saturday, health agencies within the Navajo Nation, including the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, published their most recent COVID-19 figures.

The Navajo health agencies report a total of 105 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The death count is currently at 1,484. So far, 362,397 COVID-19 tests have been administered and 34,377 individuals have recovered. The case count is now at 36,653, including 40 delayed reported cases.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 3,691 new cases, Utah reported 1,810 cases, and New Mexico reported 1,055 new cases.

The Navajo Nation issued a Health Advisory Notice for 48 communities on Monday, Oct. 25. Officials believe there is an “uncontrolled spread” of the virus which is causing more people to become infected. The advisory will be in effect until there is a decline in the number of cases.

Tribe officials also recommend individuals with the following conditions to take precautions to protect themselves:

• Older Adults

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

• Heart conditions

• Immunocompromised state

• Obesity and severe obesity

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Smoking

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

They also recommended the following safety measures:

• Get vaccinated.

• Wear a mask in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not

available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Avoid touching the face, nose, and eyes with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect vehicle, home, workspace, and other common areas on a regular basis.

• Social distance – keep 6 feet between oneself and others.

• Limit gatherings with individuals outside one’s immediate household.

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez says added precautions will be needed, especially since it is Halloween weekend.

“Please be very careful, wear protective masks, and practice social distancing,” Nez said. “We cannot afford to have another surge in new COVID-19 cases due to Halloween activities.”

Nez also asked parents to ensure their children are safe by taking precautions and adhering to the guidance of health experts. Vice President Myron Lizer repeated the same message.

“For those who celebrate Halloween, we want you to be safe and reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 by taking proper precautions,” Lizer said. “We do not want more of our people getting the virus and losing lives.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.