Navajo Nation president, vice president under self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – Navajo Nation president and vice president are under self-quarantine after they were exposed to a person with COVID-19.

During an online town hall Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced he and Vice President Myron Lizer were in close proximity on Tuesday to a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Both leaders reported feeling fine, but they said they will continue to self-quarantine as a precaution. They plan to continue their duties through teleconferences,e-mail, and other means of communication.

“This is real and no one is immune from contracting the virus. We will continue to help fight for

our people while we self-quarantine – this is a precautionary measure. While meeting with the

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arizona National Guard, we came into contact with several

first responders, one of whom later tested positive for the virus. I’ve been informed that the

officials with the Army Corps and National Guard are also self-quarantining to be on the safe side

and are doing fine. Our prayers are always with our first responders and many others who are

impacted by the virus,” said President Nez.

As of Thursday, April 9, there were 488 confirmed cases and 20 deaths associated with the virus in the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Department of Health is implementing a 57-hour weekend curfew from 8 p.m. Friday, April 10 to 5 a.m. on Monday April 13 to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“I am doing fine as I continue to self-quarantine. We will overcome COVID-19 together, but it’s up

to each of us whether that will be sooner or later. The more people continue to go out into public,

the longer we will have to stay home. Now is the time to get prepared for the 57-hour curfew,” said Vice President Lizer.