Navajo Nation enters three-week-stay-at-home lockdown due to COVID-19

The Navajo Nation has announced that it will be entering a three-week-stay-at-home lockdown in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as a result of the virus. That brings the total number of death as a result of COVID-19 to 603.

According to a release from the Navajo Nation, 139,498 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 13,596 people testing positive for the virus.

As a part of the three-week stay-at-home order issued by the Navajo Nation, all schools will be required to implement an exclusively online-learning format in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

“All of the data indicates that it is going to get worse before it gets better, but each one of us has the ability to help change that trend. We have to use what we learned during the first wave of COVID-19 that devastated our Nation in April and May. We cannot keep making the same mistakes by traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing the virus home. We can’t keep having family and social gatherings and expect everything to be okay. We have a three-week lockdown in place now to help isolate those individuals who are positive for COVID-19. When we isolate people, we isolate the virus. We have to do better and we cannot give up. Stay home as much as possible, do not attend or hold family gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and wear a mask in public,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,476 new cases, and Utah reported 1,971 cases, according to officials.

Officials added that on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

“This is the fourteenth consecutive day with over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the country. This pandemic is devastating many areas across the country, including here on the Navajo Nation. We will overcome this pandemic but it takes all of us working together and listening to the health experts. Please be safe and protect your family and please continue to pray,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

To encourage residents to stay local during the three-week stay-at-home lockdown, officials say gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants and food establishments will remain open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 3:00 p.m. (MST).

These businesses are required to ensure employees and customers wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect high-touch surfaces, have access to hand wash stations, sanitizers and gloves, and limit the number of customers in any enclosed areas.