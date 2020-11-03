Navajo Nation: 73 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) – The Navajo Nation reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday morning.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,828, with 581 total deaths reported.

The Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Below are the Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases per area:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,637

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,207

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,240

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,800

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,407

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,802

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,131

· Winslow Service Unit: 595

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit

The Navajo Nation will issue a 56-hour lockdown this weekend that will remain in effect until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m.

“As we approach the holidays and with the cold and flu season upon us, we will be challenged even more during this pandemic. We have to be strong and resilient just as our ancestors were and we have to continue to pray for our families and our communities. Thank you to all of our frontline warriors for fighting for us each and every day,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

