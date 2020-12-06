Navajo Nation: 225 new COVID-19 cases, another three-week lockdown with 57-hour weekend lockdown begins

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Saturday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 17,738. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 667.

Reports indicate that 9,797 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 170,343 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,571

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,923

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,852

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,917

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,826

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,796

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,788

· Winslow Service Unit: 1,044

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“The Navajo Nation is in a crisis situation and we cannot afford to be careless or complacent. We do not yet know the impacts of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but we are hopeful that it will not cause another large surge of new cases. On Monday, we will begin another three-week lockdown along with 57-hour weekend lockdowns. Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. We have to plan ahead to purchase essentials and please send only one person from your family to shop in stores. There have been many reports of people going to stores and having entire families enter and with their children. We need to make better decisions and help to educate all of your family members about the risks of COVID-19. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Saturday, President Nez provided a report to the Eastern Agency Council outlining the new public health order to extend the lockdowns, the hardship assistance funds, NTUA’s progress in connecting homes to the electric grid along with water cistern systems and bathroom additions with the help of Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority, and other issues.

Officials say the Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown goes into effect Sunday, with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

“We are seeing the worst of this pandemic right now, but we have to remember that making good decisions and keeping our faith will get us through this. Times are dire now, but we have to remember that we came from a long line of ancestors who were strong and overcame many adversities in their lifetimes. Please be safe and continue to pray for our health care workers and all frontline workers,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.