Navajo Nation: 121 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) —The Navajo Nation reported they have 121 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 7 more deaths resulting from the virus.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 15,374 with the total number of deaths from the virus now at 638. Reports indicate that 8,271 people in the Navajo Nation have recovered from the virus, with 151,008 COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,251

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,697

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,573

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,486

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,631

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,302

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,573

· Winslow Service Unit: 848

* 13 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation went into a three-week-stay-at-home-lockdown last Monday to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This Thanksgiving Day holiday, please be safe and do not hold family gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household. By inviting guests and other relatives into your home, you are creating substantial risks for you and your family members. We have to be diligent and make good choices, which aren’t the easiest. If you need groceries or other essential items, only send one family member into the store and always remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid crowded areas. We can beat this virus and we will eventually, but we have a challenging road ahead before we get there. Please remain strong and continue to pray for yourselves and others,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

MORE NEWS: