Nationwide, Johnson and Johnson vaccine shortage will drop Utah doses by nearly 36K doses next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nationwide, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply will drop by more than 80 percent. The Utah Department of Health said the Centers for Disease Control told them their supply may be up and down for the next several weeks.

Utah will receive about 36,000 fewer doses of Johnson and Johnson than this past week.

“Last week’s allocations we received 40,700 Johnson and Johnson doses,” said health department spokesperson Jenny Johnson. “This week’s allocation we received only 4,900 Johnson and Johnson doses.”

The vaccine’s allotment will remain uneven until an additional manufacturing plant in Baltimore is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The manufacturing part hasn’t gone through some of those bumps like what we saw with Pfizer and Moderna initially,” Johnson said.

Just last month the plant had a mix-up of ingredients that ruined material slated for millions of future doses, according to ABC News.

“It just takes some time and we make adjustments,” Johnson said.

While the irregularities are being worked out, the health department will adjust their distribution plan as need be.

“Local health departments say, ‘Here, take some of our vaccine, we can shift things around,’ we want you to be able to hold your community clinic and that’s happened many times and will continue to happen,” Johnson said.

She said Utahns should not worry about the supply shortage.

“It does not matter. The best vaccine is the one you can get right now,” Johnson said.

Vaccine opportunities remain abundant in Utah, as Pfizer and Moderna continue to provide thousands of doses weekly.

If you would are eligible and would like to get the shot, visit the health department’s website.