National ban on renter evictions extended through June, says CDC

(ABC4) – The national eviction ban has been extended through the end of June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a Monday statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy has signed an extension to the moratorium, which further prevents the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.

The moratorium was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021. It has now been extended through June 30, 2021.

The CDC says:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The order states: “Subject to the limitations under “Applicability,” a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person1 with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from any residential property in any jurisdiction to which this Order applies during the effective period of the Order.”

The moratorium was initially put in place last year and provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

To be eligible for the housing protection, renters must earn $198,000 annually or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they’ve sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships; and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

In February, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.