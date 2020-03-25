NAACP urges Gov. Herbert to reconsider signature gathering in light of COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch, is urging Governor Herbert to rethink his decision on signature-gathering requirements for candidates wanting to participate in the upcoming election.

“We are asking Governor Herbert to take executive action to eliminate the gathering of signatures this year,” stated Williams.

Williams said adjusting to social distancing is extremely critical during this COVID-19 pandemic. She added that because of the coronavirus, everyone is and should continue to limit their exposure to the public and even family members.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, Utahns have made significant adjustments to their daily lives. Workers are working from home and many have sheltered in their homes, according to Williams.

“Consideration should be given to modify the requirements pertaining to candidate gathering signatures. If the government can extend tax filing dates from April to July, changing signature requirements should also be done for the state of Utah and the safety of everyone,” said Williams.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: