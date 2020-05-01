Multiple COVID-19 cases confirmed at Gail Miller Resource Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County says four people have now tested positive at the Gail Miller Resource Center.

“There was some testing that occurred last Sunday,” said Katherine Fife, Director of Programs & Partnerships for Salt Lake County.

Health officials were able to identify the positive cases through a process called contact tracing.

RELATED: Utah company offering antibody testing to general public

“It’s actually the health department’s expertise that go in and look at those who had direct exposure or were at most risk of being exposed to COVID 19 by being in direct contact with a positive case,” said Fife. “The results came in and there were three positives results that came from that testing event.”

That now equals four positive cases including the initial one.

“Once those positive test results came back those individuals were invited to stay at an alternate facility that is managed by Salt Lake County,” said Fife.

RELATED: Salt Lake County’s latest public health order details guidelines under moderate risk phase

In the wake of these cases, the county says it’s increasing testing, disinfecting measures, mandating mask wearing and encouraging social distancing as much as possible.

“Salt Lake County Health Department has identified safety advisors to go in and work with each of the resource centers to just continue to work on ways to mitigate any spread of the virus as well as protect staff and clients within those walls,” said Fife.

The county does expect to identify more positive cases as it does more testing.