MountainStar Healthcare joins national study to see if plasma can cure COVID-19

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) — MountainStar Healthcare announced Friday that it will participate in a national study to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could help those suffering with serious cases of the virus, according to a release.

This news comes in light of Utah’s first plasma transfusion of a COVID-19 patient at Intermountain Medical Center on Tuesday.

MountainStar Healthcare is searching for volunteers across Utah to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.

The eight MountainStar hospitals participating in the study include St. Mark’s Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital.

“We are very excited to announce that our MountainStar hospitals across Utah will now be participating in a COVID-19 treatment trial,” says Filip Roos, Chief Medical Officer at MountainStar’s Ogden Regional Medical Center. “We are proud to take part in this important study. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in northern Utah, but also around the world.”

There is currently no cure for COVID-19, but there is a history of viral infections being successfully treated using plasma from those who have recovered. After COVID-19 patients have recovered, their blood contains antibodies that helped them fight off the virus. Experts are testing whether giving this plasma to infected patients could assist in fighting the virus.

Utahns who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can donate plasma through the American Red Cross or other donation center. To learn more about donating plasma, locations, and eligibility, call the COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at (833) 582-1971 or visit https://www.uscovidplasma.org/donate.

