Mother’s Day or Mother’s month?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s no denying that parents are feeling the pressure to “do it all” amid the COVID-19 crisis. In this climate many are stacking on the role of teachers, coaches, caretakers, and more. With Mother’s day just around the corner, baby and children’s apparel company Carter’s looks at why moms might deserve a little extra appreciation this year.

According to Carter’s survey, it finds the majority of people surveyed agree that moms should be celebrated more than one day a year.

Here’s the breakdown:

The majority of people (81%) agree, moms deserve to be celebrated more than one day

(81%) agree, moms deserve to be celebrated more than one day Especially New Mom s: Nearly 70% (68%) of people with a child aged less than 1 year old strongly agree moms deserve to be celebrated more than one day a year for Mother’s Day

s: Nearly 70% (68%) of people with a child aged less than 1 year old strongly agree moms deserve to be celebrated more than one day a year for Mother’s Day An overwhelming majority of moms (88%) feel fulfilled when their family appreciates them beyond Mother’s Day

Mother’s Wish List:

A Boost: More than half of moms (63%) just want someone to tell them they are doing a good job

More than half of moms (63%) just want someone to tell them they are doing a good job (Virtual) Mom Time: More than half (55%) are seeking ways to connect with their mom friends virtually

More than half (55%) are seeking ways to connect with their mom friends virtually Surprise & Delight: Nearly half of moms (43%) said their ideal way of celebrating this Mother’s Day would be surprise gifts / offers.

Carter’s is also declaring May, “Month of Mom.”

