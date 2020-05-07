‘Mother’s day isn’t canceled this year’, How to celebrate mom safely and effectively during a pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here we are, more than six weeks into a global pandemic. There is no arguing the fact that COVID-19 has forced individuals to shift their daily lives into living a new normal. Holidays are no exception, Easter Sunday and activities associated with Easter certainly are looking a lot different this year compared to those in the past.

With another holiday ahead, Mother’s Day on Sunday, many are looking for ways to make sure their mom, grandmother’s and others who are deserving of the honor feel appreciated on the special day.

According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, nearly 65 percent of Americans will practice social distancing this Mother’s Day. Of the respondents the top three responses as to how they will celebrate Mother’s Day this year are:

At home with family

Virtually visit with family via (Zoom, FaceTime, etc.)

Visiting mom or grandma while staying a safe distance away (standing six feet apart, saying hello through windows, etc.)

So if you can’t physically see mom this year, do you still get her a gift? The TopCashBack.com survey finds that 87 percent of individuals will still give the special women in their lives a gift.

Some of the most popular responses:

Flowers

Gift Card

A Phone/video call





ABC4 spoke with Dannette Arnell, franchise owner of Home Instead senior care, the organization specializes in providing care for seniors in their own homes. Health officials report that a majority of the COVID-19 positive cases are found with those men and woman over the age of 70, also known as ‘high-risk’. Arnell says, “It’s important to know that despite the current circumstances, Mother’s Day isn’t cancelled, in fact this year may have even more meaning than years before. Seniors are feeling isolated and lonely, they are craving their loved ones.”

With funds potentially being low for many families due to a possible job loss, reduced hours, among other challenges created by the coronavirus, those looking to provide a gift this Mother’s Day will need to figure out an alternative. Fortunately, the top responses to what moms really want on their special day in a the survey include:

A break from the mom routine

Something homemade

Gift card

And for those at home with family for Mother’s Day, the website recommends other creative ways to celebrate mom without breaking the budget or leaving the house:

Create something homemade. Moms love sentimental presents and an easy, inexpensive gift is something homemade. So whether it’s a drawing to hang on the fridge, a homemade card, printed/framed photos or something you’ve knitted or sewn, these gift ideas will definitely put a smile on Mom’s face.

Moms love sentimental presents and an easy, inexpensive gift is something homemade. So whether it’s a drawing to hang on the fridge, a homemade card, printed/framed photos or something you’ve knitted or sewn, these gift ideas will definitely put a smile on Mom’s face. Bring the entertainment to your home. If you typically do something entertaining (ex: see a musical, go to a concert, attend a sporting event, etc.) for Mother’s Day, your plans have likely changed this year. But, the fun can still happen at home! Consider a family game night with classic board games or even look into virtual game nights and stream games from Jackbox. If you’re leaning on the musical side of things, you can stream performances from the Met Opera in New York City or you can even watch concerts from your favorite musicians on social media and TV.

If you typically do something entertaining (ex: see a musical, go to a concert, attend a sporting event, etc.) for Mother’s Day, your plans have likely changed this year. But, the fun can still happen at home! Consider a family game night with classic board games or even look into virtual game nights and stream games from Jackbox. If you’re leaning on the musical side of things, you can stream performances from the Met Opera in New York City or you can even watch concerts from your favorite musicians on social media and TV. Make it a themed Mother’s Day. Who doesn’t love a good theme? If the mom in your life loves a certain decade, movie, food or anything else, try and make it into a theme! Decorate your house with things you have, create a themed menu (ex: make your own pizza, ice cream sundae, etc.), curate a playlist and dress-up in a costume (ex: 80s theme, a spa day or pajama party)! The key is to use items you already have and spend a minimal amount of money. Guaranteed you’ll have some laughs.

Dannette Arnell tells ABC4 that the Home Instead Senior Care encouraged the families of their female clients who are moms or grandmothers, to visit their homes or an assisted living center, by going to their windows and show them you’re there. Although Utah has moved into a ‘moderate risk’ phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is still crucial to exercise social distancing, especially when it comes to the elderly who may be at higher risk for becoming infected with the virus.

Some additional ideas, Arnell suggests for families of seniors that adhere to social distancing guidelines to:

Create handmade gifts and handwritten cards

Deliver brunch to her doorstep and enjoy the meal over video chat

Decorate the sidewalk and/or the front door. You could spruce up her front door with a beautiful wreath

Plant flowers in their garden or vegetables in her garden

Shop local for your Mother’s Day gift

Travel the world together (virtually)





Celebrating Mother’s day during the pandemic will definitely require creativity and imagination but the efforts of showing mom your appreciation in a trying time, hopefully will lead to a lifetime of memories.

