Most of Utah moving into 2nd phase of reopening Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- State health officials announced Thursday most of Utah is ready to move into the next phase of re-opening.

“I like the trend,” said Gov. Gary Herbert. “I like the numbers. I like what’s taking place. It gives me hope and optimism for the future.”

Last month the governor released Utah Leads Together 2.0. The plan has four color-coded levels of risk.

Currently, Utah is in the orange color or “moderate risk phase” but the governor announced most of the state is ready to move into the yellow color or “low-risk phase.”

“After looking at the trends, and the trends look good,” said Gov. Herbert. “After seeing that we’ve plateaued as we’ve gone from red to orange.”

On Saturday, May 16th all of the state, except the following city or counties will be allowed to move into the next phase:

Grand County

Summit County

Wasatch County

Salt Lake City

West Valley City

In this phase face coverings must be worn in public settings, social distancing measures, and hygiene standards remain in place.

Also in the phase, groups of 50 or fewer will be allowed, team sports can be played, and all businesses can operate (if they follow health protocols).

In every phase, high-risk individuals operate under stricter instructions because they are more likely to suffer severe illness from COVID-19. High-risk are those 65 years and older, live in a long-term care facility or people with underlying medical conditions.

Individuals in high-risk categories, including older adults and those who are immunocompromised (and those who care for them) need to continue to follow “high risk” protocols, regardless of whether their community is under an orange or yellow designation. #utcovid19 pic.twitter.com/ElAeTIFxeC — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 14, 2020

