More than a third of Utah’s COVID deaths are in long-term care facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The most vulnerable of Utah’s population count for more than a third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

“Our average in longterm care facilities is 80.6 years,” said Michelle Hofmann, MD, MPH, of the Utah Department of Health. That’s compared to the state’s overall average of 73.8 years old.

“We’ve had a 808 total deaths in the state of Utah, and 295 of those, or just shy of 37% have occurred in long-term care facilities,” says Hofmann. “That’s actually an improvement over the course of the pandemic.”

Long-term care facilities include nursing and assisted living homes as well as facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.

On November 19th when the state set a new record with 18 deaths, nearly half of them were in long-term care facilities.

The deaths were in Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah and Weber Counties.

Five women and three men died. Four were 65 to 84 years old. The remaining four were 85 or older.

“Cardiovascular disease remains among the most common preexisting conditions at about 45%,” explains Hofmann.

Another distinction among the deaths is people with a cognitive disability.

“One of the other unique distinguishing features among our deaths in long-term care facilities is the presence of dementia,” says Hofmann.

The main source of infection for these facilities is outside healthcare workers. As a result, the state is testing workers twice a week to prevent an outbreak.