More than $108 million spent by Utah officials battling COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State officials met with media Tuesday to talk about contracts and orders recently conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. No cameras were allowed in the meeting. Some officials spoke afterward saying they needed to make decisions rapidly and quickly because of the demand for supplies.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Utah, the state has spent $108,032,867 under emergency procurement.

$93,802,867 spent on the COVID-19 response and roughly $14,230,000 on the economic response.

More than 700,000 COVID-19 tests were ordered and more than 300,000 were delivered to the state.

Commissioner Jess Anderson with the Department of Public Safety said, “You know our hope is though that we haven’t wasted any taxpayer dollars, federal or state. We are in hopes that this is, the optimal would be that we would be completely even kill at the end of this thing.”

State officials say they acted quickly on hydroxychloroquine because the feds put 53 million doses in their stockpile gathering up what they could early on.

“There is a lot of information, there is still a lot of information of doctors who are relying upon this thing, hydroxychloroquine. They testify that it works,” said the commissioner. “If we as Utah, if this does really work and we don’t just get a small amount of this we are going to be in trouble.”

The state was refunded $800,000 for the purchase last month from Meds in Motion.

States officials say they got rendezivir from the Health and Human Services. They hope this drug will work out great.

“We received 10 packs which will treat up to 50 people,” said Commissioner Anderson.

The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget spent $10,481,786 on COVID-19 contracts. The contracts total $23,328,850, most ending on May 31.

Executive Director Kris Cox tells ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen a lot of the money went to software developers to build infrastructure around healthcare to actively test and trace COVID-19.

She says those contracts are currently under review and all new contracts will be conducted through Unified Command.

“If there is a peak in the fall these local suppliers will be able to meet that demand,” said State of Utah Director of Division of Purchasing and General Services Chris Hughes.

More than $55 million was spent on local personal protection equipment providers, allowing the state to distribute the PPE to hospitals and first responders.

“As small business started to modify their business to be able to meet our demand and need, we were able to source face shields, face masks, gowns, reusable gowns, all of the items that we were looking for that we were eventually able to find locally,” he said.

In total the state spent $73.6 million on gathering PPE from overseas and in the USA. Hughes says the state received over 100,000 bids for PPE but many of the companies did not appear legitimate or were possible price gouging.

“We haven’t finalized any purchase that we believe was too high. Throughout the process, if we believed, or found a lower price, we would cancel those purchase orders and move on to another vendor,” he added.

Hughes put all the purchasing information on a state website. He also plans to submit purchases to the Attorney Generals Office to investigate them.

The State Auditor is looking into the state contracts surrounding COVID-19.

