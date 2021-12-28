More than 1.8k new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths added to Utah’s total in latest count

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,816 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28, and 4 new deaths since Monday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

  • 12/23: 1,479 cases
  • 12/24: 1,316 cases
  • 12/25: 1,221 cases
  • 12/26: 629 cases
  • 12/27: 4,607 cases

Cases

With 1,816 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 630,126.

Of today’s new cases, 186 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 62 cases in children ages 5-10, 44 cases in children ages 11-13, and 80 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,514,838 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 9,983 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,215,172 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,533 since Monday

UDOH reports a total of 7,734,911 total tests, an increase of 15,316 since Thursday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,300 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,371.

Deaths

There are four new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,774 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Monday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive630,126628,310
Total people tested4,215,1724,207,639
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,7743,770
Vaccines administered4,514,8384,504,855
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19438430
Total hospitalizations27,37127,305

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 28

