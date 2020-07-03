More people ages 25-44 testing positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the state of Utah surpasses more than 23,000 coronavirus cases, health officials have a warning as we move into the July 4th weekend especially when it comes to younger people.

“Here in Utah, we had almost the same number of hospitalizations in 25-44 year olds as we’ve had in 65-84 year olds. One’s 370. The other is 375,” said Keegan McCaffrey, an epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health.

On average for the last seven days, there’s been a steady trend of more than 550 cases. Memorial Day weekend is when state health officials started seeing a bigger increase in COVID-19 cases.

Now with July 4th, they’re worried it maybe deja vu.

“While we know that people over the age of 65 and people with chronic conditions are highest at risk, that doesn’t mean younger and working age people or previously healthy people are at no risk,” said McCaffrey.

The latest numbers show a daily rate increase of 2.4% with 553 new cases from Wednesday.

In the last month, the highest jumps have been in younger and working age people.

“We’ve seen the highest number in cases to 15-24 year olds and 25-44 year olds, and we’ve seen the highest increase of hospitalizations in working age people 25-65ish,” said McCaffrey.

Health officials say they know this ship is a hard to turn around. If they continue to see an increase in cases, they’ll continue to see a jump in hospitalizations which is what they don’t want is for hospitals to be overwhelmed.