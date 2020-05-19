MILLCREEK (ABC4 News) – 80 Utahns have died from COVID-19 and a Salt Lake City nurse was very nearly another one of them but after more than seven weeks in the hospital she went home on Monday.

St. Mark’s Hospital employees cheered as Isabel Toscano, a nurse in St. Mark’s Behavioral Health Unit, was wheeled out of the main entrance after getting discharged.

“I was hit with the COVID-19. Came into the hospital March 29th. 51 days later I’m going home,” Toscano told a small assembly of coworkers. “I want to thank our Heavenly Father for answered prayers I don’t think I’d be here if it weren’t for that.”

Coworkers admit that at times they thought this day might never happen.

“She was incredibly ill. We didn’t know if she was going to make it,” St. Mark’s Director of Medical Surgical Services Martha Gamble told ABC4 News. “I have like goosebumps just even talking about it. It’s miraculous. It’s incredible.”

St. Mark’s Critical Care Director Jennifer Jellerson says that Isabel’s oxygen levels were so low that she needed a ventilator to keep her alive for three weeks. Now she’s living proof that with the right care, patients can overcome even devastating cases of this virus.

“It tells a story that you can get through this and you can get better,” Jellerson said. “We can all work together to survive what we’re going through right now.”

“People have referred to me being an amazing person, a strong person, a fighter, a superhero,” Toscano said. “But in my eyes you guys are all that. You’re the superheroes, fighters, the strong people coming into work every day and taking care of the patients and patients like me.”

Toscano says that after a few weeks resting at home to regain her strength and endurance, she wants to return to St. Mark’s…this time as a nurse instead of a patient.