Millcreek mayor urges eligible residents to get vaccinated

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Mayor of Millcreek is encouraging all residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even volunteering to assist at vaccination clinics himself.

The Salt Lake County Health Department will be vaccinating seniors who are considered to be vulnerable to COVID-19. These seniors are regularly served by the Senior Center in Millcreek and signed up in advance to be vaccinated, a news release explained.

Mayor Jeff Silvestrini is strongly encouraging all eligible Millcreek residents to receive the vaccine when they are able to.

“COVID-19 has taken a particularly hard toll on our senior citizens,” says Mayor Silvestrini. “I’m thrilled that our senior Millcreek residents are receiving this life-saving vaccine. This is the first step toward returning to life as normal.”

Only healthcare workers, first responders, and people over the age of 70 who live in Salt Lake County are currently eligible to receive the vaccine from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you, but offers the best hope to protect those most

vulnerable around you. Show your family, friends, and neighbors that you care about their health and safety by getting vaccinated. The sooner we all do this, the sooner we can return to being with our loved ones again and regaining our normal lives,” Mayor Silvestrini added.

While there are currently no vaccine appointments available, those who would like to sign up to be notified when appointments become available can do so here.