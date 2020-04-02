Millcreek mayor holds social-distanced ribbon cutting to welcome soda shop

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have resorted to drive-thru or take-out only models.

For most this forced unique ways to continue serving the public. This week Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini welcomed popular soda and sweet treats business Swig to the Millcreek community with a twist on the traditional ribbon cutting.

Due to social distancing guidelines, Mayor Silvestrini held a “social-distanced ribbon cutting.” The virtual event was held at the franchise’s newest location, 2330 East 3300 South.

Courtesy: City of Millcreek

Mayor Silvestrini said, “All of our essential business functions are continuing through these times, including welcoming and opening new businesses, and Millcreek needs Swig now more than ever.”