Millcreek assisted living center reports 28 COVID-19 cases and three deaths

MILLCREEK (ABC4 News) – Highland Cove Assisted Living Center is reporting 28 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three residents.

In a statement posted on Highland Cove’s website, Executive Director Jeffrey Matthews claims 19 residents and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18th. He goes on to express sympathy to the families of three residents who have passed away from coronavirus complications.

On Tuesday, Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says the state’s Associated Infections Team handles reported cases in facilities like Highland Cove.

“For all of our long term care facility outbreaks, if we have one individual suspected of having COVID-19, our team goes in and we test all residents and staff regardless of symptoms for COVID-19,” Dr. Dunn said. “Then we put in place infection control measures such as cohorting the patients that have COVID and they have assigned, dedicated staff to them.”

Utah’s Long Term Care Ombudsman Daniel Musto says this is challenging time for operators and residents of Utah’s nursing homes and assisted living centers.

“As we all know this is a horrible time, especially for the people within long term care facilities but the facilities are doing quite well,” Musto told ABC4 News. “They’ve been working with the Department of Health so they’ve had weekly meetings with the Department of Health, all facilities statewide.”

Matthews’ statement says that Highland Cove residents and staff members who have tested positive are in isolation according to CDC and health department guidelines.

You can read the statement here: https://www.centurypa.com/senior-living/highland-cove/announcement.