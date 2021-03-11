Mental health system strained, Utah experts report lasting impacts on youth and first responders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that Utah is working on a plan to open up vaccines to all adults, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

But mental health doctors say the pandemic has already put a strain on the mental health system.

Some organizations have reported mental health crisis calls have increased by 41% compared to this time last year, which is impacting first responders.

“Of the 5,000 folks who responded, more than 2,500 of them are responding in ways that make us concerned about a future that involves depression, PTSD, substance abuse and insomnia,” Andrew Smith, Ph.D., Huntsman Mental Health Institute Occupational Trauma Clinic said.

Health officials say more people are turning to substances like alcohol for relief.

According to the CDC, pre-pandemic, 15-19% of adults reported having anxiety and depression. By June 2020, that number increased to 31%, 11% of which reported seriously considering suicide.

The University of Utah says younger people are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 more.

“Young people are reporting twice as high of rates in substance abuse disorders and recent suicidal thoughts when compared to adults, we also know from the CDC that emergency room visits for mental health concerns for young people has increased almost 50%,” University of Utah Dr. Kristin Francis said.

There are various resources for folks who may be struggling with mental health disorders, and a 24-hour hotline: 801-587-3000