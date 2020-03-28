Members of Utah’s delegation back $2 trillion economic stimulus package; here’s how it will impact you

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump signed a historic $2 trillion stimulus package that is meant to give Americans money in an effort to keep the economy going. The bill had the backing of members of Utah’s delegation.

Hours following the House of Representatives’ approval for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act, Trump added his signature, approving the act which will give grants and loans to small businesses to meet payroll and rent and Americans a check of up to $1,200.  

Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)

This CARES Act also includes other financial relief efforts that government officials believe will help Americans during a time of distress and uncertainty due to COVID-19.  

Utah representative John Curtis spoke on the House floor Friday morning, voicing his support.

“The CARES Act is the largest economic disaster recovery package in our nation’s history,” Curtis said. “Given the size and scope of the pandemic, it’s a hefty price tag that must be paid, but I challenge my colleagues to join me in dealing with the consequences of spending money we don’t have. It’s time to get our financial house in order before it becomes our next crisis.”

And following the bill passing the House, Utah representative Chris Stewart also announced his support through a statement:

“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We’re facing an invisible enemy that has affected every American in one way or another. Millions have lost their jobs and millions are worried about their health and livelihood.”

Rep. Chris Stewart

In the last week, 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment. And as of Thursday, nearly 20,000 Utahns filed too.

