Medical students lead PPE drive to help health care professionals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – University of Utah School of Medicine (UUSOM) students organized a personal protective equipment (PPE) drive, collecting gloves and masks from members of the public.

The first weekend of the drive which was held from April 3-5 was held in the Trolley Square parking lot, according to event organizers. The student volunteers reportedly gathered 35,360 gloves, 484 n95 masks, as well as safety glasses, disposable gowns, and sanitization materials.

Organizers say social distancing guidelines were followed strictly throughout the drive and the donations were taken to the University Hospital.

“As a medical student, it’s important for me to be here one, because it serves one of UUSOM’s core missions: service to the community,” said Claire Bensard, SLC PPE Drive Co-Coordinator. “The other reason is service to the people I call my mentors: our residents and our physicians, our nurses and our techs. They have given so much to us and our education.”

The second weekend of the PPE drive was held at West High School. The public donations amounted to 738 n95 masks in addition to thousands of gloves and other protective gear, according to organizers.

“We have been so impressed by Salt Lake’s generosity,” said Taylor King, SLC PPE Drive Co-Coordinator. “The bulk of the materials we have collected have been small donations from people who had leftovers from home improvement projects or from others selflessly giving up part of their COVID stockpiles.”

“Small business owners have also contributed enormously to the drive,” said Wes Smith, SLC PPE Drive Co-Coordinator. “We had one nail salon owner donate 12,000 gloves because he wasn’t using them and knew how much they would help.

Organizers say the SLC PPE Drive will continue this weekend from April 17-19 at Herriman Library, and the following weekend from April 24-26 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Though homemade masks were not accepted initially, unused cloth masks are now being accepted throughout the remainder of the drive.

Event organizers say any donation is greatly appreciated and goes directly to help healthcare professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Courtesy: Taylor King

