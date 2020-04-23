1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Thursday briefing Watch 5pm News Live Now

McAdams and Stewart vote for billions to go towards small business loans and hospitals

Coronavirus Updates

by: Lindsey Peterson,

Posted: / Updated:
mcadams_.png

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Congressmen Chris Stewart and Ben McAdams voted for a bipartisan coronavirus aid measure that will replenish two Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs which would offer additional lifelines to small businesses in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This additional rescue package is critical to our future, but it comes at a hefty cost,” said Stewart. “I recognize the dire need for assistance, given the unprecedented circumstances surrounding this pandemic, but the scope of this economic relief is truly frightening. Congress must immediately act to address our debt and spending. I call on my colleagues to join with me in tackling this most pressing issue.”

The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act would deliver an additional $310 billion to the PPP, which ran out of funds two weeks after its launch.

“Utah families are suffering severe economic hardship as a result of our necessary response to halt the spread of COVID-19. They worry about how they are going to pay their bills and financially survive this crisis. PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) help us maintain a floor under Utah’s small businesses and their hard-working employees as we transition to safely reopening,” said McAdams.

The legislation is the fourth measure approved by congress in response to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the $310 billion, the bill provides $60 billion to the SBA’s EIDL program, $50 billion in low-interest loans and $10 billion in emergency grants.

The legislation also provides an additional $100 billion that would go towards hospitals and testing.

“We must continue what is working, such as social distancing, hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and protecting the very vulnerable. In the meantime, we must provide critical economic support, including expanded funding for the PPP loans to Utah small businesses—the lifeblood of our economy and the engine driving a return to the state’s prosperity,” said McAdams.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss