McAdams donates plasma to COVID-19 treatment research

Research may aid ill patients or those who are high-risk

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah congressman Ben McAdams who recovered from COVID-19 donated plasma to research on possible treatment for the virus.

ARUP Laboratories and University of Utah Health are researching the effectiveness of convalescent plasma as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

“If my experience can somehow play a small part in helping relieve suffering for other patients with COVID-19, I’m glad to participate,” said McAdams (D).

McAdams contracted the coronavirus in March and spent eight days in the hospital. After recovering and testing negative, McAdams donated plasma to ARUP in April and again this week at the ARUP Blood Services Sandy Donor Center.

Plasma is the liquid part of blood with antibodies that can be collected from survivors of COVID-19. Researchers are working to determine COVID-19-specific antibodies might help other patients fight the disease.

As the next step in their research, the U of U and ARUP hope to participate in a clinical trial, which is necessary to determine whether convalescent plasma can be used to treat COVID-19.

