McAdams calls for release of list on who is getting small business loans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams is demanding the list of businesses who have received loans through the SBA.

In a press release issued by McAdam’s office, multiple Utah small businesses continue to wait in line for emergency loans while large corporations continue to get approved for the taxpayer-funded loans.

McAdams is planning a news conference on Wednesday to call for the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration to release the complete list of who has received the nearly $700 billion in taxpayer-funded loans, which Congress intended for employers to keep employees on the payroll during the economic shutdown.

McAdams said he will also talk about some Utah cases where small businesses have struggled to receive the economic assistance.

“The money was meant to help Main Street businesses, in cities and towns across Utah. That’s not what is happening, based on the calls for help I’ve been getting from worried small business owners,” said McAdams.