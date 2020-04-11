Mayor Mendenhal issues 7th emergency proclamation amid COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to the evolving needs of Salt Lake City due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a seventh emergency proclamation.

The new proclamation includes provisions to further address the needs of renters, landlords, and businesses in Salt Lake City; broadens street parking allowances; and extends the conditional use permit of the St. Vincent de Paul Center to address the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I hope that with additional actions in these areas we are able to help address some pressure points felt by our population as we all continue our efforts to flatten the curve,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

The proclamation defers 2020 business license fees for rental property owners who do not evict tenants for financial hardship between April 10 and three months after the end of the local emergency, according to Mayor Mendenhall. The mayor has also suspended City assistance for residential eviction activity unless it is necessary to protect public health and safety, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Proclamation 7, according to the mayor, also forgives May and June rent for any non-profit tenants leasing real property owned by Salt Lake City Corporation or the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City.

Following a request made to the city by CCS and The Road Home, the Mayor said St. Vincent de Paul Center’s conditional use permit to operate as an overflow shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness will be extended to June 30th.

The City will also allow parking of self-contained recreation vehicles on City streets to provide a place to sleep for medical personnel, first responders, or other employees that may come into contact with COVID-19 as a result of their employment during the tenure of the emergency declaration.