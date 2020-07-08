SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The rise in coronavirus cases is causing deep concern in Utah with residents and government officials alike. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson sent a message to all county residents, about the use of face-coverings and clarification on what to do at sporting events.

In a release sent to ABC4 News, we were asked to share the message in its entirety:

Dear Salt Lake County Residents,



I want to take a moment to thank you for the tremendous support you have shown in following the county’s new requirement to wear face coverings in retail and commercial establishments, restaurants while waiting to be seated and served, and at community gatherings. The county has strong support from community and business leaders, cities, and townships across the valley. Numerous faith groups, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also back the use of face coverings.

There has been a dramatic rise in case counts in Utah. Current trends show a doubling in hospitalizations each week if the transmission rate is not reduced. Face coverings are proven to greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are the responsible, safe thing to wear every time you leave home. Correctly worn face coverings keep others safe from your respiratory droplets, which may contain the virus that causes COVID-19 without you knowing. Be a barrier, not a carrier, and help save lives!

Also, as teams sports resume throughout the county, it is critical to the health of players and our community as a whole that we all—coaches, players, spectators, and more—follow the state and county requirements and recommendations for preventing COVID-19 transmission during sporting events and practices. This includes:

checking each participant (players and coaches) for symptoms before every team gathering—including practices, meetings, and competitions

staying home when ill or if you have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19

correctly wearing a face covering whenever possible

washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available

practicing good hygiene, such as not spitting and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inside elbow

I invite you to review this flyer from the Salt Lake County Health Department, as well as this video from the CDC about reducing the risk of COVID in youth sports, so we can all continue to enjoy team sports safely this summer.

Jenny Wilson

Salt Lake County Mayor