Mayor Jenny Wilson delivers Halloween treats to COVID-19 health workers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Saturday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson delivered Halloween treats to COVID-19 health workers, thanking them for committed service and for working on a holiday.

Mayor Wilson says amid threats, violence, and protests against public health officials, she wants front-line health responders to know that she stands with them in the continued fight against this virus.

See Mayor Wilson address to healthcare workers below:

“The workers aren’t taking a holiday break because the virus isn’t taking a break,” as stated in a press release from the Mayor’s office.





Courtesy: Salt Lake County

She will drop off Halloween treats off at eight locations, including at the Maverik Center.