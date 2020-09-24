Mayor Jenny Wilson announces clarification on face-covering order, releases new social media campaign

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson addressed the public Thursday morning to clarify the county’s health order on face coverings in public. The clarification comes after Salt Lake County has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Wilson said that the need for clarification also came after she looked at Utah County’s recent mask mandate and decided that Salt Lake County’s order could use some rewording.

“I was really thrilled to see Utah County take a step to alleviate the spread of COVID-19 in Utah County…We know that the virus does not respect our municipal boundaries or county boundaries,” said Mayor Wilson. “So it was all the more important for Utah County to step up at this time and I am very excited that that has happened. I will tell you when they did so, I took another look at our county’s order…and recognized that we might need to a little clarification.”

The Mayor’s clarifying language to the county mask mandate is as follows:

“Face coverings mandatory: Any individual in Salt Lake County who is two and older and is able to medically or psychologically tolerate a face covering should be required to wear a face covering that completely covers the nose and mouth when in any public areas including outdoors when non-household members are present and social distancing is not possible.”

The health order will be in place until the end of this year. Mayor Wilson said that the order will be reviewed at a later date but will most likely be in place until there is a vaccine or until Salt Lake County reaches a point with ‘very, very low cases’.

“I wish we had other options right now during COVID-19 but we simply don’t. We need to battle, we need to continue to battle this challenge,” Mayor Wilson said of the mask mandate.

The announcement was also made Thursday morning that a new social media campaign geared towards youth will be rolled out. The campaign will begin to circulate social media soon and includes slogans such as ‘high school memories aren’t the same at home…so mask up’ and ‘mask up or miss out’.

Lastly, Mayor Wilson announced that the county will provide about a thousand face coverings per municipality in the county. She gave the example of the Draper Mayor using some of the county’s extra PPE being passed out at local football games. Mayor Wilson said that the additional PPE in each city will help especially as sporting events are in full swing at the high school level.