Mass gatherings can resume in Southwest Utah

SOUTHWEST UTAH (ABC4 News) – The State of Utah continues to ease restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the weekly briefing on the pandemic, Governor Gary Herbert announced Southwest Utah would remain in the low-risk or yellow phase of the pandemic response with two exceptions.

One exception is events and activities may now host large group gatherings. The guidelines are up to 3,000 for indoor events and 6,000 for outdoor events with social distancing and mask precautions.

Another exception is Kane County will transition to the green phase guidelines beginning Friday, June 12.

Public health officials said everyone should continue to keep their distance from others in the public and wear a mask when they cannot, stay home if their sick, and practice good hand hygiene.