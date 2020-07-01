MaskUpUtah: Salt Lake County leaders initiate social media contest to encourage residents to wear face coverings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Getting residents “back in the game” that’s the goal in mind from Salt Lake County officials. They’re joining forces with Real Salt Lake, business leaders, healthcare experts and non-profit representatives to demonstrate support for #MaskUpUtah.

On Wednesday officials spoke during a press conference on the importance of wide and consistent use of face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Salt Lake County and throughout Utah.

The hope is increased awareness of wearing face coverings with public participation will keep hospitals safe and stable while also allowing Utah’s businesses and community amenities to remain open.



Despite the recent pushback from some residents on the mask-mandates, the leaders announced a new social media contest to encourage residents across the County and the State to post pictures on social media demonstrating why they wear face coverings. Dr. Edward A. Stenehjem, Intermountain Healthcare said “If we go out in the community and when we go out in the community we have to wearing masks, the science is clear, this is not open for discussion, masks reduce transmission, it’s that easy, masks provide a safer community.”

Winners will be selected each week and awarded prizes from Real Salt Lake.

